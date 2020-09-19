IPL 2020: MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to complete 250 dismissals in T20 cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Saturday became the first wicketkeeper in the history of T20 cricket to complete 250 dismissals in the format. He achieved the feat during the opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni was on 248 heading into the mega opener and completed the milestone after completing the dismissals of Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard off Lungi Ngidi off the bowler's successive overs in the fag end of Mumbai's innings.

In his 318-match T20 career, Dhoni now has 250 dismissals laced with 167 catches and 83 stumpings. The next best on the list is Kamran Akmal with 238 dismissals and Dinesh Karthik with 214 dismissals.

In IPL, he has 134 dismissals to his name with 96 catches and 38 stumpings. In terms of dismissals, he still stands atop ahead of Karthik who has 131 dismissals to his name, but the latter stands ahead in terms of catches. He has 101 catches in IPL history, the most by any wicketkeeper.

Earlier in the evening, Dhoni returned to the sport for the first time in 437 days, his last appearance being in India's World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat. And earlier on August 15, he had announced his international retirement.

Meanwhile, Chennai managed to restrict Mumbai at 162 after picking six wickets in the last six wickets for just 41 runs.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage