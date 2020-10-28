Jasprit Bumrah reaches milestone of 100 IPL wickets with Virat Kohli's dismissal, becomes third youngest

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the 16th bowler to reach 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians' premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the 16th cricketer to take 100 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat after removing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli for his first wicket in the game on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Incidentally, he was also Bumrah's first IPL wicket.

It was in the 12th over of the game. Bumrah banged a shortish delivery. Kohli reached out to pull it from the outside off but got a top-edge to the ball which skied high in the air. Saurabh Tiwary, without much balance, moved towards the ball and somehow latched on to it to complete the dismissal.

Bumrah became the 16th bowler to the milestone and 13th Indian. He also became the third-youngest to the mark having reached the feat at the age of 26 and 372 days. Piyush Chawla is the fastest having reached the milestone at the age of 26 and 117 days. Bumrah also completed 200 T20 wickets with that dismissal, becoming the 41st bowler, sixth Indian, and first Indian pacer to the mark.

Bumrah has been one of the key players of the franchise for many years, and has been representing the side since making his debut in the tournament in 2013. He took 89 matches in the tournament to reach the three-figure mark.

In Lasith Malinga's absence in the ongoing IPL season, Bumrah has been assuming the responsibility as the side's leading pacer and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (18 wickets in 12 matches).

With his 18th wicket of the season today, Bumrah looks on course to have his best-ever IPL season. The 26-year-old took 19 wickets in the previous season, while his 20-wicket season in 2018 remains his best in the tournament so far.

In the 2020 edition, Bumrah made a slow start (2 wickets in first three matches) but returned to wicket-taking prowess midway through the season. In six of Mumbai Indians' 10 completed matches so far, Bumrah has taken two or more wickets.

Mumbai Indians are currently top of the IPL table and virtually seal their spot for the playoffs if they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

