IPL 2020 | Here's the 'Mystery Girl' from MI-KXIP Super Over who went viral

Image Source : TWITTER Girl who hogged the limelight during MI-KXIP Super Over

The Kings XI Punjab-Mumbai Indians match in the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will go down in history as one of the most enthralling encounters in the history of the tournament.

The match, after ending in a tie, saw two back-to-back Super Overs being played and Kings XI Punjab ultimately emerged victorious in a thrilling manner on October 18 in Dubai. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal stole the show in the end, steering Punjab to a dramatic victory and adding to crucial points in their bag.

However, what caught the attention of many fans, who were watching the thriller from the comforts of their homes, was a girl in the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The girl, who was constantly shown on the big screen for her various expressions during the course of the match, became an instant social media sensation and the internet addressed her as the 'Mystery Girl' or 'The Super Over Girl'.

The identity of the girl has finally been revealed -- Riana Lalwani. Interestingly, her bio on Instagram also reads, "that super over girl".

According to Riana's account on Facebook, she did her schooling from Jumeirah College in Dubai and is currently doing her graduation from the University of Warwick in Coventry, England. Lalwani is a Kings XI supporter and she seems to be enjoying all the fame that she has received after the thriller in Dubai.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage