IPL 2020 | Chris Jordan reveals why he took a longer route to complete second run against MI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder has explained the reason behind his 'controversial' second run against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai, which led to the match going into a twin Super Over. Needing two to win off the last delivery, Jordan sprinted the first one but took a longer route while returning for the second.

The England international fell short of the crease and even failed to dive to finish things off for his side. Jordan's decision of taking the longer route was questioned by many on social media, leading to fans criticizing his 'basics'.

Days after the dramatic clash, Jordan revealed the reason behind his circuitous route, explaining that had he ran in the same direction, it would've been a certain run-out.

“I know watching from the outside, that route I took to come back for the second looked baffling,” Jordan told Wisden.com.

“But I actually lost my footing on my turn at the non-striker’s end. If I’d tried to go back in the same direction I definitely would have slipped up and fallen down. I changed my line to get back to the other end and almost made it; the ball hit my foot on the way too so I thought it deflected which is why I didn’t dive, and it was just short.”

Jordan was also batting on the last ball when KXIP's encounter against Delhi Capitals went into a Super Over, which KL Rahul's men eventually lost while bowing down to Kagiso Rabada's bowling brilliance.

Hoping to qualify for playoffs, Rahul's troops are next slated to face SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Dubai International Stadium. By registering four victories so far, KXIP are sitting sixth in the points table with eight points under their belt.

“When that happens, you’re thinking: ‘Not again’. It happened in the first game against Delhi, where I creamed one, middle of the bat, [Kagiso] Rabada takes a screamer and we draw that game and lose that super over,” he said.

