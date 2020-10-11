IPL 2020 | Will be resting for a week: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer gives injury update of Rishabh Pant

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals on Sunday incurred a double whammy. Not only have they lost Rishabh Pant to an injury, they also lost their second game this season and subsequently the top spot in the points table.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, after the defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, informed that their star middle-order batsman Pant would be missing out for an entire week.

"We have no idea when Rishabh is back. I spoke to the doctor, and he said he will be resting for a week," he said.

Pant's absence unsettles the balance that he offers to the Delhi lineup. With no Pant, who has been their highest run-getter since 2018, Delhi will be unable to fit in Shimron Hetmyer for the next couple of matches, just like the game against Mumbai owing to the overseas slot. Delhi had included Alex Carrey in his place, the only other wicketkeeper, while Ajinkya Rahane too walked into the playing XI.

Delhi, after scoring 162 for four, lost the match by five wickets against the defending champions.

"Definitely, I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on. Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments," Iyer added.

