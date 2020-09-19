Fafulously yours! Faf du Plessis takes two back-to-back stunners at boundary - WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings is often referred to as the Dad's army given that most of their key players are around 35. Yet they are one of the most dominating teams in IPL and one of the key reason behind it is experience. And veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis showed it why experience is more important than athleticism. On Saturday, during the IPL 2020 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Faf took two stunning catches near the boundary to help Chennai Super Kings bounce back in the tie.

In the first ball of the 15th over, Saurabh Tiwary powered a flighted delivery from Ravindra Jadeja towards long off. Faf waited in the deep and timed his jump pluck a stunner before landing on his left foot. But he released the ball into the air immediately as he looked to cross the ropes owing to overbalancing. He jumped back on recovering and comfortably completed the catch.

Four balls later, Hardik Pandya smashed the fuller delivery from Jadeja towards long off. Faf, once again, emulated his action in similar manner to complete anther crucial catch.

The two deliveries helped Chennai make a strong comeback in the match, dismissing both the batters who looked to take the game deep since the dismissal of the two openers.

