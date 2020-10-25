IPL 2020 | MI opt to bat first vs unchanged RR in Abu Dhabi with eye on play-off spot

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Mumbai, the defending champions, virtually stand a win away from sealing their playoffs spot.

Rohit Sharma continues to remain on the sidelines owing to the hamstring injury he incurred ahead of the Chennai Super Kings game. Mumbai made just one change for the match - James Pattinson in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"We're going to bat. Just one change - Pattinson in for Coulter-Nile. Pitch is fairly good. Done pretty well batting first. Couple of venues dew has played a major factor. Here, not so much. Whatever you do you have to do it properly," Pollard said after winning the toss.

Rajasthan Royals made no changes to their lineup for the crucial tie.

"We've played some reasonable cricket without getting over the line. Last one was a bit disappointing. Hopefully we can get over the line. We've got three games, for us it's about winning them all. See how we go," said captain Steve Smith.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

