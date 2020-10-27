IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked to struggle throughout the tournament, winning only four of their 11 games this season to stand in the penultimate spot in the points table. Troubled by key injuries and poor batting, SRH have found themselves on the brink of elimination. But there is some hope still left. They need to win all their remaining three to stand a chance to make the playoffs, especially given their strong NRR among the bottom five teams in the table, hence it couldn't be a better time to face a struggling Delhi Capitals who have lost their last two games to derail their chances of playoffs qualification. The last time the two had faced each, SRH had registered their first win this season, beating th Capitals by 15 runs.

Head-to-head tie: SRH stand well ahead in the H2H rivalry winning 10 of their 16 IPL meetings which include their 15-run victory in Abu Dhabi last month.

At the venue: SRH have won five of their nine IPL games across 2014 and 2020, only three (out of seven) of which came this season. Delhi Capitals too have as many wins at the venue, but in seven games, four (out of five) of those wins came this season.

Crucial stats:

- Rishabh Pant's strike rate of 116.8 this season his lowest in any of his five IPL appearances, a drop from an impressive 173.6 in 2018 and 162.7 in 2019.

- Shreyas Iyer will have to stay wary of two bowlers in the game. He has been dismissed twice by Rashid Khan against whom he has scored 60 runs off 53 balls. Sandeep Sharma is the other bowler who has dismissed him thrice in 47 balls where Iyer has managed only 34 runs.

- David Warner will be looking to avoid being the bunny for another bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who has already dismissed him thrice for 53 runs in 47 balls.

- Delhi can look to rejig their batting order amid opening troubles. Marcus Stoinis can be promoted as the opener, who has a strike rate of 149 at that position since 2018, scoring 757 runs in 508 balls with one century and six fifties. Although, he has never opened in any of the IPL seasons he has been part of. Stoinis' promotion could allow Hetmyer and Pant to take care of the death overs.

