IPL 2020 | Marcus Stoinis equals Virender Sehwag's feat with fiery 20-ball half-century vs KXIP

Image Source : IPL 2020 Marcus Stoinis

Heading into the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the sole concern for Delhi Capitals was the lack of effective finishing options. But on Sunday, the doubt seemed to have ended. From 100 for six after 17 overs in their opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium, Delhi Capitals added 57 runs off the final three overs, scoring at 19 runs per over to get well past 150 on the board. And Marcus Stoinis and blazing 20-ball half-century stood as the sole reason behind Delhi finishing on 157 for nine.

Delhi suffered another poor start, going three down inside four overs. But the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant revived Delhi with their respective scores of 39 and 31. However, Mohammed Shami and youngster Ravi Bishnoi scripted KXIP's comeback leaving the Capitals reeling at 100 for seven in the 17th over.

But KXIP lost the plot thereafter. They conceded 13, 14 and an astounding 30 runs off the final over as Delhi handed themselves a total to defend.

Stoinis scored a six and a four off Chris Jordan in the 18th over before scoring three consecutive boundaries against Sheldon Cottrell in the very next over. And eventually ended his carnage in Dubai with two sixes and three fours off Jordan in the final over.

Stoinis' 20-ball 50 is now the third-fastest half-century for Delhi Capitals as he equalled the feat of former cricketer Virender Sehwag who had pulled off a similar in 2012 against Rajasthan Royals. The top two are - 17-ball fifty by Chris Morris in 2016 and 18-ball fift by Pant in 2019 against Mumbai Indians.

"I think the partnership that Shreyas had with Rishabh was important, we were in a tough spot there. We were sort of looking for 130-140 after the early wickets. [That last over for 30] Yeah it was handy, that can happen in cricket. A lot of bowlers are going wider to me these days, so I've got to work on that stuff. [Walking across the stumps] was part of the game plan," said Stoinis after the knock.

