Live IPL Match KKR vs DC: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 42nd match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to make a strong comeback after facing a humiliating defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match earlier this week. The KKR failed to cross three-figure mark in the match against RCB, being restricted to 84/8. They face a tough test against Delhi Capitals who will eye to retake the top position in the IPL table. Delhi Capitals are currently at 14 points in the table in 10 matches, with seven wins. KKR, meanwhile, are at 10 points and will play to their fourth spot in the table. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live Cricket Score and updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: KKR 151/3 in 16 overs vs DC in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 24 (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

