Live IPL Match CSK vs MI: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 41st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl. Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, as Kieron Pollard leads the side. Chennai Super Kings face a do-or-die match against Mumbai Indians on Friday in Sharjah, as MS Dhoni's men aim to keep their chances for a playoff qualification alive. The CSK are reeling at the bottom of the table and are facing their worst season in the history of the tournament. The side faced a further blow ahead of their game against MI as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out with injury. MI, meanwhile, are cruising towards yet another playoff qualification and will aim to continue their strong performances and go top of the table with a win against CSK. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Match Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings 5/4 in 3 overs against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 23 (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

