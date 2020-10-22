Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Warner opts to bowl against RR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: RR look to continue winning momentum

Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RR vs SRH live IPL match from Dubai. The inexperienced young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday. Whether it is Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be feeling the pressure of doing something out of the box in case their illustrious seniors fail in that pursuit. The Sunrisers are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine games while Royals are a notch ahead with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. SRH can't afford to slip up even one bit since another loss would rule them out of the Play-offs race. Here you can follow all the updates of RR vs SRH here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

19.45 IST: Holder to Stokes, RUN OUT! Poor from Robbin Uthappa and Stokes was never in the mood to steal the single their. Uthappa departs after a good start.

19.43 IST: Holder to Stokes, FOUR! The southpaw steps out and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.42 IST: Sandeep to Uthappa, FOUR! Length ball and the batsman charges down the ground to slap it straight for a boundary.

19.40 IST: Sandeep to Uthappa, SIX! On the pads and Robin flicks it beautifully over mid-wicket for a maximum.

19.37 IST: Holder to Uthappa, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Too full from the bowler and Robbie drives it through extra covers to finish the over with a boundary.

19.33 IST: Sandeep to Uthappa, SINGLE! Excellent first over from Sandeep, only three runs from it.

19.29 IST: Sandeep Sharma to start the proceedings with new ball

19.27 IST: Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes to open the innings for Rajasthan

19.05 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

19.00 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner wins toss and opts to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.

18.40 IST: Two Australian superstars will take on each other in a do-or-die clash

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Rajasthan vs Sunrisers live IPL match from Dubai.

