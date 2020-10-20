Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Shaw departs early after DC opt to bat

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Iyer opts to bat against KXIP

Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs DC live cricket match from Dubai. In the quest to stay alive in the Play-offs race Kings XI Punjab will next lock horns with table-toppers Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul's KXIP are high on confidence after a thrilling twin Super Over win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the last game. Death bowing and the form of star player Glenn Maxwell in a shaky middle-order remain a concern for a team that needs to win its remaining five games to make the play-offs. The fact that KXIP have struggled this season despite having tournament's top two run-getters in openers Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393) best sums up their erratic run. Here you can follow all the updates of KXIP vs DC live IPL match from Dubai.

Live Score and updates Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: DC 25/1 in 3.2 overs vs KXIP in Dubai

19.46 IST: Neesham to Shaw, OUT! The youngster tries to hit it over extra covers but misses any connection and Maxwell takes an easy catch.

19.43 IST: Arshdeep to Dhawan, FOUR! Length ball and Dhawan drives it through covers for a lovely boundary.

19.34 IST: Maxwell o Dhawan, SIX! Too full and Shikhar slog sweeps it to dispatch it for a maximum.

19.31 IST: Maxwell to Dhawan, FOUR! Enough room for the southpaw to cut it and Pooran's sloppy fielding helps him get a boundary.

* Glenn Maxwell to start the proceedings with new ball

* Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings for DC

19.06 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

19.00 IST: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins toss and elects to bat first against Kings XI Punjab.

18.52 IST: Two of India's future superstars will lock horns in the mega encounter.

18.20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of KXIP vs DC live IPL match.

