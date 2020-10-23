Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Bumrah, Boult rip apart CSK top-order

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live match online on indiatvnews.com. MS Dhoni 's CSK face a do-or-die match against the high-flying MI as they aim to keep their chances for a top-4 finish alive in IPL 2020. CSK are facing their worst-ever season in the history of the tournament and faced a further setback earlier this week when Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the rest of their campaign with injury. The MI, meanwhile, will further solidify their chances of playoff qualification with a win over CSK. Rohit Sharma 's side is currently third in IPL 2020 table and a win would take them to the first position.

19:52 IST: Bumrah to Jadeja, FOUR! Poor delivery. Bumrah bowls down the leg side and Jadeja simply guides it towards deeep fine leg.

19:51 IST: Bumrah to Dhoni, FOUR! What a shot! A similar delivery outside-off and Dhoni sends it away to covers.

19:50 IST: Bumrah to Dhoni, FOUR! Not a confidence-inducing boundary but CSK will do with it anyway. First four in CSK's innings -- Bumrah finds a thick edge outside off and it goes in between the wicketkeeper and the first slip.

19:46 IST: Boult to du Plessis, OUT! The worst imaginable nightmare for CSK may be coming true today. Four down inside three overs!

19:41 IST: Bumrah to Jagadeesan, OUT! BUMRAH ON A HAT-TRICK! What a ball! Excellent seam position from Bumrah, kept it a little fullish outside off to invite Jagdeesan to drive. It finds a thick edge, however, and Suryakumar Yadav catches it at first slip.

19:38 IST: Bumrah to Rayudu, OUT! CAUGHT! There couldn't have been a better start for MI here. Bumrah bowls a lethal bouncer to Rayudu, the batsmen aimed to pull it towards long leg but was a little taken aback by the pace. The ball finds Rayudu's gloves and Quinton de Kock takes an easy catch.

19:37 IST: MAIDEN to start the proceedings from Trent Boult -- in Sharjah! Not the kind of start CSK were looking for in a must-win match.

19:34 IST: Boult to Gaikwad, BIG appeal for LBW! DRS taken from Pollard after discussion with Boult. REVIEW RETAINED! Gaikwad dismissed without scoring a run!

19:27 IST: Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis will open the CSK innings. Sam Curran shifted down. Trent Boult to begin the proceedings for MI.

19:14 IST: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur

Mumbai Indians: S Tiwary, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah

19:11 IST: Saurabh Tiwary replaces the injured Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians XI against Chennai Super Kings.

19:08 IST: Mumbai Indians release official statement on Rohit Sharma:

19:07 IST: Watch the toss, as Kieron Pollard leads Mumbai Indians in the absence of Rohit Sharma:

19:00 IST: IPL 2020, Match 41: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah

18:58 IST: Kieron Pollard leads MI!

18:44 IST: It's all smiles between MI and CSK players.. until the match begins.

18:38 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians!

Brief Preview: It had all started with this very fixture 35 days back at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings, despite not being the favourites in the contest owing to absence of two of their stars - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh - had defeated the defending champions by a comprehensive margin. But fate took a sharp turn since then. Chennai managed only two more wins in their next nine matches to stand at the bottom of the table and brink of elimination, while Mumbai, the perennial slow starters, bounced back strongly to win six of their next eight matches to stand third. [FULL PREVIEW]

