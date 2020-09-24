KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Predictions: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your team for the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After a painful defeat in their first match of the 2020 Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to make a strong comeback when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KL Rahul's men endured an umpiring error which potentially cost the game in 20 overs, and a Super Over heartbreak later against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season.

The RCB, meanwhile, made a winning start to the tournament as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening fixture. Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers shined for the RCB in the batting order, while Yuzvendra Chahal stepped up with the ball for Virat Kohli's side.

On Thursday, KXIP will aim to revisit their dependence on the opening combo of Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire.

While the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was not included in the playing XI against DC, the KXIP team management might bring him in a move to bolster the middle order by pushing the in-form Agarwal to No.3.

RCB has their own problems to overcome, especially in the pace department. Lethal South African pacer Dale Steyn did manage a wicket. However, the 37-year-old was nowhere close to his best. Umesh Yadav also disappointed after leaking 48 runs from four overs and remaining wicketless.

Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube were on target, picking up two wickets each, but it was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took full advantage of the prevailing conditions and emerged as the 'game-changer' with three scalps.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Predictions:

KL Rahul (V/C), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage