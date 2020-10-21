IPL 2020 | Mohammed Shami is 'the best yorker bowler' right now, believes Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mohammed Shami

Following Kings XI Punjab's impressive victory over Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels speedster Mohammed Shami is the best yorker bowler in the on-going IPL edition. Against Delhi, Shami registered 2/28 and put up an impressive show with the ball.

The Punjab franchise, fuelled by Nicholas Pooran's impressive batting show, registered a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Capitals on Tuesday. Pooran and Glenn Maxwell stitched knocks of 53 and 32, eclipsing Shikhar Dhawan's record hundred in the process.

KXIP hunted down the 165-run total with six balls to spare and added two vital points under their belt. With their win against DC, the KL Rahul-led side registered three consecutive victories in their IPL 2020 journey. Before thumping Delhi, KXIP had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

"Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he's executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai," said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP.

"He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us," he added.

Table-toppers Delhi were the favourites to clinch the encounter, especially after the world witnessed Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 106-run knock. However, defying all odds, Punjab turned the tide and climbed up to the fifth position in the points table with the victory at Dubai.

