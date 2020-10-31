IPL 2020 | KXIP, RR prime candidates for fourth playoff spot: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar

It will be a toss up between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the fourth and final qualification spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, according to batting great Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar said that he expects Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to go through.

"My three teams which will qualify are DC, RCB and Mumbai Indians. These are the three that will qualify. And I think it is going to be pretty close between RR and Kings XI, these are the two teams, out of which you will get the fourth team," said Gavaskar on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, however, expressed doubts on DC's chances.

"Well, Mumbai is quiet secure, I think RCB will make it there as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've. Its highly dependent on their top order, no of the other batsman have got the quick runs. So, they could be the third one, but I would not be too sure," he said.

"I would say, Kings XI Punjab will make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage