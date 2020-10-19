Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | Teamwork at its best: KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta elated after thrilling win over MI

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta reacted after his team's thrilling win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The KL Rahul-led side outclassed Mumbai in the double super-over drama in one of the most exciting contests of IPL history. Chasing a formidable target of 177, KXIP managed to score 176/6 after 20 overs to level the score with MI. In the first Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul to leave MI with a six-run target. However, Mohammed Shami bowled an equally incredible over as KXIP defended the five runs to take the match to a second Super Over.

In the second Super Over, all-rounder Kieron Pollard powered MI to 11 against Chris Jordan. Chris Gayle then hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a six before Mayank Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Preity Zinta, who was present in the stands supporting KXIP during the game, was elated with her team's efforts in the win against MI.

“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys,” She wrote on in a post on Twitter.

“What a game, what a night, what a feeling. Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Team work at its best,” she further added.

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling ❤️ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort 👊 Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020

With consecutive wins in the tournament, KXIP are now placed at sixth position on the points table.

Skipper KL Rahu, who was also adjourned as Man of the Match for his 51-ball 77, said the talk in dressing room is always to focus on the process.

"When you haven't won too many games in the first seven games, every victory is sweet and picks the mood of the team a lot more," said Rahul.

"The talk in the dressing room is always to focus on the process. Win or lose go and give the best we can on the day and that is the kind of mood me and the coach want to set in the dressing room. Everyone is hungry and professional, so we know we need to win everything from here, but we can't forget the processes and remember to enjoy ourselves," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage