IPL 2020 | KL Rahul holds Orange Cap, Purple remains with Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab are having a torrid time in the IPL 2020 despite two of their batsmen topping the charts for most runs in the tournament. KL Rahul, the captain of the side, currently holds the Purple cap after he slammed 74 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The innings went in vain, however, as KXIP conceded a fifth successive defeat in the season (sixth overall).

An opening batsman from Karnataka, Rahul, whose team is placed at the bottom of the table with just two points, is having a great run this season with the bat. While captaining the KXIP for the first time this season, he has so far scored 387 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.50. The stylish batsman has scored one century and three half-centuries so far. He has also slammed 37 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Interestingly, Rahul's KXIP, Karnataka, and India teammate Mayank Agarwal is second with 337 runs at 48.14 from seven matches. He, too, has scored one century, besides two half-centuries.

If Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table, it is largely due to the efforts of Rabada. The Smiling Assassin has so far captured 15 wickets at a strike rate of 9.46 in six matches and has the best bowling effort of 4/24.

Thanks to Rabada, Delhi Capitals now have 10 points from six matches, having won five of those matches. Mumbai Indians, Kokata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are jointly placed second, though the net run rate separates them.

Take a look at the top-5 Orange and Purple cap holders in the tournament so far:

Orange Cap:

KL Rahul (KXIP) - 7 matches, 387 runs Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 7 matches, 337 runs Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 7 matches, 307 runs Jonny Bairstow (SRH) - 6 matches, 241 runs David Warner (SRH) - 6 matches, 227 runs

Purple Cap:

Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 6 matches, 15 wickets Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 6 matches, 11 wickets Trent Boult (MI) - 6 matches, 10 wickets Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 6 matches, 10 wickets James Pattinson (MI) - 6 matches, 9 wickets

