IPL 2020 | KL Rahul has a 'calm presence', never gets upset with circumstances around him: Jonty Rhodes

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rhodes said that while Rahul remains concerned about the performances, he never gets influenced with the circumstances.

Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has heaped praise on captain KL Rahul, saying that he has a calm presence in the side. KXIP went off to a poor start in the campaign, losing six of their first seven matches, but have since made a remarkable comeback in the league.

KXIP won three matches in a row -- beating the top-3 sides in the league to keep their hopes for a playoff qualification alive.

Rhodes said that whiele Rahul remains concerned about the performances, he never gets influenced with the negative circumstances.

"KL played a massive role. It is easy for a captain, especially someone who is performing so well, to say c'mon everyone pull your socks up. But he has a calm presence and is not a fiery temperament," Rhodes told ANI.

"Even when he is batting, he doesn't work up a sweat even though he is hitting the ball over covers for a six. He is a calm personality and it is very important as a captain that you give yourself the space to be yourself.

"Being calm doesn't mean you are not concerned or you taking things slowly. He is very hardworking and very competitive. But doesn't get upset or influenced by circumstances around him."

Rhodes also revealed the only time Rahul lost his cool on his teammates was during the game against Delhi Capitals.

"For the first time Rahul got fired up was in the last game against Delhi Capitals after the first six overs when we didn't put up a good display and they were looking like scoring 180-190. He just said guys we need to pull up our socks. And the guys responded well to him because he has been calm and consistent through the wins and losses. Players feel he has got their back.

"His consistency through wins and losses allows him to ask for a bigger and better performance."

Kings XI Punjab are currently fifth in the IPL table, with 8 points from ten matches.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage