IPL 2020, KKR vsMI | Kieron Pollard becomes first player to appear in 150 matches for Mumbai Indians

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player from Mumbai Indians to appear in 150 Indian Premier League matches. He achieved the feat on making it to the playing XI of the team in their second IPL 2020 game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The next on the list for Mumbai Indians after Pollard is their present captain Rohit Sharma who will play his 145th match on Wednesday. Overall, he stands 14th in the all-time list topped by Suresh Raina, who has played 193 matches in the tournament history. Rohit too reached a milestone, as he will be playing his 190th IPL game, his 45 other appearances happened from Deccan Chargers.

"Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes," Rohit said when made aware of Pollard's 150th appearance for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl. This will be their first game in the tournament. Mumbai Indians had lost their season opener against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the same venue.

" What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI," Rohit added.

