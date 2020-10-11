IPL 2020 | KKR's Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action in tie against KXIP

Image Source : PTI Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action during the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. KKR won the match by two runs where Narine stared with his impressive bowling in the death overs.

"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," the Indian Premier League release stated.

This will be only a warning for Narine and will only be suspended from bowling in the tournament if he repeats it again.

Narine always has had trouble with his bowling action since 2014 with the first of its kind witnessed in the 2014 Champions League tournament. He had later missed the 2015 World Cup to work on his bowling action. In IPL, it happened back in 2015 after which he was suspended from bowling in November. ICC later cleared his action in 2016. Of late, it was reported in the 2019 Pakistan Super League.

