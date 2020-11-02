IPL 2020 | KKR players wish Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday, recall first meeting with Bollywood superstar

Image Source : PTI Shah Rukh Khan cheering KKR during the on-going IPL edition.

Staying alive in the race to qualify for playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up a dominant performance on Sunday to thump Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 60 runs at Dubai. After being put to bat first, the Kolkata batting unit, led by skipper Eoin Morgan's blistering 35-ball 68, was able to amass a daunting 191-run total on the board.

In reply, RR were cleaned up by Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul. The Steve Smith-led side lost five wickets in the powerplay itself and managed to post just 131 runs on the scoreboard.

KKR's imposing victory was a special one for their owner Shah Rukh Khan, especially when it came just a few hours before his birthday. The Bollywood star turned 55 on Monday as KKR team members extended birthday wishes to him through a video shared on the team's social media handles. The players also recalled their first meeting with Shah Rukh. He has been spotted cheering for KKR on multiple occasions during the on-going season in the UAE.

"I remember once going to Bali and there were just two things which the auto driver told us -- So, you are from India, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Veer-Zaara. That's how famous he is," said wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik.

"It was a special moment. He (SRK) was so humble and cool. He was standing beside me and gave me a hug. I am a tough guy but I was blushing," said Andre Russell while recalling his first meeting with the Bollywood superstar.

"Everybody described him as the Tom Cruise of India. He is actually more exciting than Tom Cruise," said KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

"Hazaar saal jiyo," said Kuldeep Yadav while hoping for more blockbusters from Shah Rukh. "Have a great day," said Lockie Ferguson. "You still look like you are 21. So, enjoy this and upcoming birthdays as well," said Pat Cummins. "Keep being yourself. Keep being this amazing human being," said Russell while doing the famous "Chammak Challo" dance step.

Special wishes from the boys for our main Knight without whom the KKR family is incomplete! 💜🤗



Happy birthday, @iamsrk 🥳#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/7sv7iLzqSV — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 2, 2020

With a crucial win over RR, the Kolkata side is currently sitting on the fourth position with 14 points. They're still in contention for the playoffs.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage