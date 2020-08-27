IPL 2020: KKR's Harry Gurney pulls out of tournament due to shoulder injury

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harry Gurney played eight matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2019 edition, taking seven wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders face a big blow ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, as fast bowler Harry Gurney has been ruled out due to shoulder injury.

Gurney was one of the three overseas pacers for the franchise - the others being Australia's Pat Cummins and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

The English pacer is set to undergo a shoulder operation next month. Gurney, in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, confirmed that he has withdrawn from England's T20 Blast and the IPL 2020.

Gurney played eight matches for the Knight Riders in the 2019 season, taking seven wickets. He also received a man-of-the-match award in the game against Rajasthan Royals, where he had figures of 2/25.

Earlier, another English cricketer Chris Woakes had pulled out of the IPL, citing personal reasons. He was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL auctions.

However, the Capitals secured the services of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje as replacement for Woakes ahead of the 13th edition of the league. According to ESPNCricinfo, Kolkata Knight Riders have also finalised a replacement for Gurney and may make an official announcement soon.

The 2020 edition of the cash-rich league begins on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

