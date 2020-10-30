IPL 2020 | If results go our way, we can 'shock few teams in playoffs': KKR's David Hussey

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR are currently fifth in the table with 12 points and have only one game remaining -- against Rajasthan Royals on November 1.

Kolkata Knight Riders faced a disappointing loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, as the side lost by five wickets. Defending the 173-run target, KKR had made a bright comeback in the game during the final overs of CSK's chase, but Ravindra Jadeja's incredible 11-ball 31 cameo took the game away from them.

With the loss, KKR squandered the opportunity to go above Kings XI Punjab at fourth place in the IPL table. They, however, remain alive in the race for top-4 positions.

"We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition. The next game is against Rajasthan," David Hussey, KKR's mentor, said.

"In a few days' time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock few teams in the playoffs," Hussey further said.

Hussey also said that Chennai Super Kings were the better team on the night and deserved to win.

"Every defeat is difficult. But full credit to Chennai, they deserve the win. I think they bowled and field well and then they chased the total," he said.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after CSK's win last night. The side remains at the top of the table with 16 points, while KKR are fifth, with 12 points.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage