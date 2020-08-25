IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle tests negative for COVID-19; had attended Usain Bolt's birthday party

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Gayle was one of the attendees of the birthday party hosted by Usain Bolt, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who reportedly attended legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's birthday party in Jamaica, has tested negative for COVID-19 and now is all set to leave for the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to several media reports, Gayle was one of the members who attended Bolt's 34th birthday party. However, the batsman tested negative twice for COVID-19 post the incident and will be leaving for UAE to joing his Kings XI Punjab teammates ahead of the IPL season starting September 19.

"Couple days ago. 1st COVID-19 test...Before travel I need 2 negative test," Gayle's Instagram story said. In another post, he wrote, "The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative."

"I'm going to stay home for 2020... not gonna travel again...nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me! (sic)" he added.

Meanwhile, Bolt, who has been tested positive for COVID-19, posted a video on social media on Monday saying he is self-isolating himself at his home, even though he is not showing any symptoms at the moment.

"Good morning everybody I'm confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday," Bolt said. "(I'm) trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the ministry of health."

"Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there. Alright, cool," he added.

