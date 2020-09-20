IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals, Chris Gayle misses out

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have been one of the most formidable opening pair in the Indian Premier League with the pair scoring almost 45 per cent of the franchise's runs in the last two seasons. But veteran West Indies batsman failed to find his name in the playing XI after new KXIP captain Rahul won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl in their opener against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

Following the method set by Chennai Super Kings, Rahul too opted to bowl first owing to the dew factor late in the evening.

"Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket," he said.

Delhi capitals Shreyas Iyer did not deny that a similar strategy was on his mind as well. "We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season," he added.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal is set to open with Rahul and Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran will be handling the finishing duties. Leggie Mujeeb Ur Rahman misses out as well while IPL debut caps have been handed to U-19 sensation Ravi Bishnoi and West Indies' Sheld Cottrell.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane missed out on the playing XI for Deli Capitals.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage