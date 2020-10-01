IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians look to move on after painful losses

Image Source : IPLT20.COM While KXIP lost against Rajasthan Royals largely owing to Rahul Tewatia's heroics in the 18th over of the run-chase, MI conceded a Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It had been an eventful start for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. The KXIP's first match ended in a Super Over, their captain broke the century record for an IPL skipper in the second game, and the third match saw RR breaking the record for a highest run-chase against the side. KXIP have been impressive in all the three matches but more often than not, the result hasn't gone their way.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will take on the KXIP after a heartbreaking Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI faced an opening defeat to Chennai Super Kings before beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in a confidence-boosting win. Even as Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight in their last match in the 202-run chase, RCB triumphed in the Super Over.

Similarly, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan.

KXIP have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In their two losses, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments.

Their bowling looked out of sorts against Rajasthan as they failed to defend a big total with Rahul Tewatia hitting pacer Sheldon Cottrel for five sixes in an over to win the match for his team.

Even Mohammed Shami (3/53), who has been in brilliant form prior to that onslaught, was taken to the cleaners. Barring an economical spell by leggie Ravi Bishnoi (0/34), the other KXIP bowlers had an off day against Rajasthan.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.

Against Rajasthan, the pair shared a 183-run opening stand with Agarwal scoring his maiden ton while Rahul, fresh from recording the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, hit a 54-ball 69.

Mumbai Indians are blessed with a splendid batting firepower with the likes of Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan at the top-order, followed by the big-hitting Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

A major cause of concern for them will be pace ace Jaspirt Bumrah's inconsistency. The speedster has picked up only three wickets in as many games and has failed to make the kind of impact that is expected from a bowler of his calibre.

Mumbai, though, will have the psychological advantage having played a game here before.

The squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

