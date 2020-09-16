IPL 2020 | Kevin Pietersen names Indian youngster he 'can't wait to see again'; backs DC to win title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has named the one Indian youngser he "can't wait to see again" in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on September 19 with previous year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting each other in the season's opener. The two sides will play the curtain-raiser of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The 2020 season will be significant for many reasons - a major one being the return of a majority Indian cricketers amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of such players is Shubman Gill, the youngster who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aged 21, Gill is one of the key members of the franchise, and will bear significant responsibility in the upcoming season. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on the youngster, adding that he is looking forward to watching him play.

"It’s always exciting to watch some of the incredible young talent that comes out of India during the IPL," Pietersen told Betway.

"One that I can’t wait to see again is Shubman Gill, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, the fourth-favourites to win this year’s competition.

"He is a young opening batsman who I thought was very unlucky to miss out on the India squad for the World Cup in England after a brilliant 2019 IPL. He averaged more than 30 as a 19-year-old during that competition. I think he’s definitely somebody that we will be watching on our television screens for a long time.

"He’s got all the shots. He can play classical cricket, but he has the ability to turn it on and hit sixes at will. He’s young, entertaining and I think he’s got a bright future."

Pietersen has played for a number of IPL sides including Delhi Capitals, and admitted that he wants the franchise to lift its maiden title this year.

"The Delhi Capitals are a favourite of mine. I had my best IPL years at Delhi," he added.

"I love the ownership structure, and I am still very close to them now. I also had some of my best innings with Delhi and enjoyed a great rapport with the fans of the franchise.

"I’d really love them to turn a corner and for everybody to fire this year. They’ve got Ricky Ponting as their coach, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada as their overseas bowlers, and some very exciting Indian talent on their books.

"I want them to win it."

