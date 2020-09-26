IPL 2020 | Kane Williamson reveals he is 'available' for Sunrisers Hyderabad's next game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kane Williamson

Eight days and eight matches into IPL 2020 and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team yet to register a victory. They played two matches and lost on both occasions, primarily hurt by a lack of depth in the middle order. But on Saturday, former captain Kane Williamson revealed that he is available for the next game, which will be against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

Williamson had missed both the matches - against RCB and KKR - owing to a niggle. But confirmed during a chat with the official broadcasters that he is fine at the moment and available for the next game.

"Body's pretty good. A small niggle early, but fine at the moment," Williamson said during KKR's chase in Abu Dhabi. "Yeah, available (when asked if he's available for the next game), ready. I guess it's always the balance between the players you want to pick, the areas you want to address and the surfaces that you are presented with and the opposition."

Williamson, who had previously led SRH in David Warner's absence in 2018 was also the leading run-getter in that same season with over 700 runs, will add that much-needed depth to the SRH batting lineup in the middle order which presently relies completely on Manish Pandey. But with the latter's batting impact being negative despite the anchor innings he carves out, SRH are devoid of power hitters. Williamson's presence will allow both the batters to pull of boundaries when required after rebuilding the innings.

SRH will next play Delhi on September 29.

