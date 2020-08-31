IPL 2020: It's obviously a little bit of a concern: Josh Hazlewood on Chennai Super Kings' coronavirus cases

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Hazlewood

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has expressed his concern over the recent COVID-19 reports that has hurt Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

A total of 13 personnel tested positive for coronavirus on the third day of their arrival in Dubai. Two of them were Indian cricketers - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad. Soon after the positive results, CSK went into an extended quarantine period while thise 13 were isolated.

"We have a group WhatsApp with all the information that comes through, it's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Ideally you'd have no cases, they are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in the next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that."

Hazlewood was roped in by CSK for INR 2 crores in the December auction last year. He is presently in England for the limited-overs series which will be played from September 4 to 16.

While the Aussie pacer is eagerly waiting for his debut IPL stint, he did mention that if more cases arise ahead of his departure for the UAE, he and his other IPL-bound teammates will have a word with Cricket Australia.

"We haven't spoken too much about it yet, it's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with Cricket Australia and have a chat," Hazlewood said.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards with the final on November 10, although the schedule is yet to be announced.

