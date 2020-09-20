IPL 2020 | Ishant Sharma faces injury scare during DC training session: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishant Sharma has reportedly injured himself during a training session and is set to be ruled out for a considerable amount of time.

Delhi Capitals could face a potentially significant setback ahead of the start of their Indian Premier League campaign, as Ishant Sharma has reportedly suffered with an injury during a training session.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the experienced Indian pacer injured his back ahead of the side's first match against Kings XI Punjab later today, and could be out for a "considerable amount of time."

Ishant had earlier suffered from an ankle injury in January this year. While he played in the first Test against New Zealand in February, he injured the same ankle again, and was forced to sit on the sidelines during the second game of the series.

Ishant is the leading Indian pacer for Delhi Capitals and in his absence, the side may have to turn to one of Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harshal Patel for a spot in the playing XI.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign today against Kings XI Punjab. Shreyas Iyer's side will be aiming to keep the momentum from their last season, when they reached the play-off stage after finishing third in the group table.

Earlier on Saturday, the IPL kicked off to an electrifying start as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Ambati Rayudu (71 off 48 deliveries) and Sam Curran (1/28 & 18 off 6 deliveries) shined for CSK in their first win over MI in six attempts.

