IPL 2020 | 'I can’t see them turning it around': Scott Styris believes CSK's playoffs chances are over

One of the most consistent franchises of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings, contrary to expectations, have failed to impress so far in the on-going IPL 2020. Struggling to get a perfect winning combination, CSK have looked out of sorts in the UAE.

Reacting to CSK's unimpressive campaign, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the possibility of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings booking a playoffs berth is over. The three-time champions have slumped to the bottom place after losing seven out of 10 games so far.

At the moment, Dhoni's men are practically looking out of the equation to cruise to the knockouts. Even if CSK register four wins in their remaining four matches, they'll be on 14 points. However, Delhi Capitals (14), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14) and Mumbai Indians (12) are already looking like the three teams who'll qualify for the playoffs.

“Short answer and it hurts me to say this, I don’t think so. I think they are the one side who are out of this tournament right now,” Styris, who played for 2009 champions Deccan Chargers, said on Star Sports.

Often labelled as the 'Daddies Army', CSK have been criticized for building their side around veterans instead of promising youngsters. Styris' echoed with CSK head coach and his former national teammate Stephen Fleming, who recently admitted that the side has been affected by stretching three seasons with 'ageing' players who're in their 30s. Amid disappointing performances in the on-going IPL edition, Fleming himself had recently said that the team has 'run of out juice'.

“You could tell by Stephen Fleming’s press conference the last match. He believes the life cycle of this team is gone. We have been talking about it for 3 years, an ageing, old team. When that is the case, the performances, at some stage, were supposed to fall off the cliff as age catches up. I think this year is the year,” Styris explained.

“I think they did well to get as far as they did last year. But there are so many match-winners in that CSK side who are a little bit older or not quite finding form. I can’t see them turning it around. Apart from Faf du Plessis, with his consistent performances, and Deepak Chahar, there are not much else," he added.

