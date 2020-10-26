IPL 2020 | Hardik Pandya takes the knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement during the match against RR on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians' batsman Hardik Pandya on Sunday took the knee during the match against Rajasthan Royals, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Pandya went down on one knee after he completed his half-century in the penultimate ball of the innings.

He then signaled towards the Mumbai Indian dugout where the side's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard responded with a raised right fist.

Pandya also took to Twitter to post a photo of him taking the knee. "#BlackLivesMatter," he captioned the picture.

Pandya scored an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries in a blistering knock which included two fours and seven sixes. His innings took MI to a strong total of 195/5 in 20 overs.

However, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, courtesy all-rounder Ben Stokes' century and Sanju Samson's unbeaten 54.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained worldwide attention in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in the United States in March earlier this year. In cricket, the players from England and West Indies took the knee during the Test series in July, which marked the return of cricket after over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

