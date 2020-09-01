IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh to join CSK camp in Dubai in 'first week of September'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be expected to join the Chennai Super Kings camp in the first week of Sepetmber, as clarified by franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanath on Tuesday.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo regarding CSK's latest COVID-19 results which returned negative for all the players and the support staff for the ones carried out on Monday, Vishwanath added that the franchise expects the arrival of Harbhajan in Dubai in "the first week of September."

The veteran cricketer was expected to join the squad on Tuesday but he understood to be still with his family.

Harbhajan was the only Indian member of the CSK camp to not have traveled with the squad to the UAE. Ravindra Jadeja had missed the six-day pre-season camp in Chennai last month, but did join the squad to travel to Dubai on Friday.

Meanwhile, CSK camp was on Tuesday joined by the South African duo of Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi. On arrival, they were put to quarantine.

The squad is yet to be joined by Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo who re presently part of the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

CSK are expected to start their training session on September 4 if they return negative in their final COVID-19 test whcih will be conducted on September 3. Although, the two Indian players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad - are not expected to start training before September 12.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage