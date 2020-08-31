IPL 2020 | Good opportunity for MS Dhoni to bat at No.3 for CSK: Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : PTI Gautam Gambhir believes that MS Dhoni can promote himself in the batting order in absence of Suresh Raina.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has said that Suresh Raina's absence provides MS Dhoni with a good opportunity to promote himself in the batting order for the Chennai Super Kings. Raina has withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.

Gambhir believes that Dhoni can come to bat at number three, which would allow him to play the anchor role in the innings.

"It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now."

Dhoni has remained out of action for over an year, and recently announced his international retirement.

The Chennai Super Kings has been going through multiple concerns, with spread of coronavirus cases within the members of the franchise. The infection spread has forced the players to remain in extended quarantine.

Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two players who have been infected with COVID-19.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage