IPL 2020 gets clearance for September 19 start in UAE, final on November 10

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020 to begin from September 19 onwards in UAE

Indian Premier League's (IPL) governing council, which met on Sunday, revealed that the tournament has received the green signal from the Indian government to begin the 13th edition in the UAE from September 19 onwards. The final will be on November 10.

During the meeting, the council set a 24-player limit for each of the franchises, while also approving COVID-19 replacements for the tournament. There will also be 10 double headers in the tournament and the evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.

"We expect the the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said.

That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday.

It would have been difficult to get new sponsors for the Board at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 the eight franchises.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of COVID replacements this year.

"Also the BCCI has received presentations from a DUBAI based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

