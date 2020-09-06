IPL 2020 Full Schedule Released: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in opener

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Full Schedule Announced: Date and Time, Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures of all IPL 13 matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday. There had been a number of complications surrounding the release of the schedule, owing to strict travelling measures in the UAE and the members of participating franchise being infected with COVID-19.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2020 on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. This game will also mark the return of MS Dhoni to cricket field after more than a year. He was last seen in action during the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Dhoni has already announced his international retirement.

After the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi, Dubai will hold its first game on Sunday with Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab. followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will hold the first match on Tuesday, September 22 where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be a total of 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. The evening matches will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Overall, 24 matches will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi, and 12 in Sharjah. Venues for the playoffs and final will be announced by the IPL Governing Council later.

Here's the full schedule...

