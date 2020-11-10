IPL 2020, Final | Unchanged DC opt to bat against MI in Dubai, Jayant Yadav replaces Rahul Chahar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians vs Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals won the toss against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium and captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Delhi remained unchanged while Mumbai Indians made a tactical move replacing Rahul Chahar with Jayant Yadav.

With the decision to bat first having worked out fine for Delhi in the Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer went ahead with the same choice.

"We'll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We've seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they've been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we have to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day. We are sticking with the same team," Iyer said.

Teams batting first have won eight matches batting first and lost just four of the total 12 IPL finals.

Mumbai brought in Jayant owing to the presence of left-handed batting options in the Delhi lineup. The one change also implies that Trent Boult is fit to play the final game of IPL 2020.

"To be really honest I was very confused, so don't mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn't change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn't matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game. Hopefully we can execute what we've discussed on the field. Everyone's fit, but just one chance -- Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Just a tactical move considering the amount of left-handers they have in the side. Rahul has been bowling really well for us so sad to leave him out, but Jayant is a quality bowler as well," MI skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians have defeated Delhi thrice this season - twice in the group stage before stunning them yet again in Qualifier 1 at this very venue.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage