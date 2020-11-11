IPL 2020 Final | Rohit Sharma is the best T20 captain: Virender Sehwag after MI's title victory

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma celebrating MI's fifth IPL title.

Following Mumbai Indians' fifth title triumph on Tuesday, former India opener Virender Sehwag has labelled Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the shortest format of the sport. Rohit's troops scripted history by registering a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the IPL 2020 at Dubai.

Hunting a 157-run target, Rohit, leading from the front, slammed a match-winning half-century to bolster MI's run-chase. The skipper scored a 51-ball 68, hitting 5 fours and 4 sixes in the process. Rohit and Quinton de Kock stitched 45 runs for the first wicket while Ishan Kishan stayed unbeaten until the end by scoring 33 off 19 deliveries.

MI eventually chased down the total with deliveries to spare to add fifth IPL trophy to their vitrine. The Mumbai franchise also became the only team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend its IPL title. MI have now won the IPL trophy on five occasions -- 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

It was Rohit's 200th IPL outing and it turned out to be a memorable one. With MI's title win, Rohit has now won six IPL trophies (1 as a player and 5 as a captain). The right-hander had won his first IPL title as a player with Deccan Chargers back in 2009. His stellar performance in the final including his leadership gained accolades on social media.

Sehwag, while heaping praise on Rohit, said -- "Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki. The best T20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners, Mumbai Indians, koi shak. Amazingly well-organised tournament despite various challenges."

Former England skipper also backed Rohit to become India's skipper in the T20 format. Vaughan opined that Virat Kohli's burden would be managed by assigning the captaincy to Rohit in the shortest format.

Without question, Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man-manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it works for all other teams around the world," tweeted Vaughan.

