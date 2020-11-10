MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma becomes second cricketer after MS Dhoni to play in 200 IPL matches

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the second cricketer to play 200 matches in the history of Indian Premier League, joining compatriot and Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni on the elusive list. He achieved the feat after taking the field for the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn't matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game," Rohit said when asked about the milestone after losing the toss to Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

Dhoni had achieved the feat earlier this season and now sits comfortably atop with 204 IPL appearances. Rohit sits second with 200 where he scored 5162 runs at 31.09 comprising one century. 155 of these matches have been played for Mumbai Indians, which is the second-highest for the franchise after Kieron Pollard (164). He has scored 3992 runs for Mumbai at 31.18. The remaining 45 came for Deccan Chargers, for whom he scored 1170 runs at 30.78.

Meanwhile, Delhi opted to bat first against Mumbai, with the decision having successfully worked for them in the Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Delhi remained unchanged but Mumbai made a tactical change replacing Rahul Chahar with Jayant Yadav.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage