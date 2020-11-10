In numbers | Mumbai Indians become 2nd IPL team to retain crown, Rohit Sharma most decorated player

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians

Odd year? Not a problem, said Mumbai Indians as Rohit Sharma's men scripted yet another dominating performance to win their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Trent Boult got the first and the most crucial breakthrough in the powerplay before Mumbai's gamble with Jayant Yadav paid off with Shikhar Dhawan going for 15 off 13. Later in the evening, Rohit lead form the front to shrug off his poor playoffs form to score 68 runs to guide Mumbai to their fourth win this season against the Capitals.

5 IPL titles for Mumbai Indians a record they have extended, making a gap of two trophies between them and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders have won two and Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers have won one apiece.

3 Mumbai now stand third on the list of most titles for a team in a Twenty20 championship behind six each won by Sialkot Stallions in National T20 Cup and Titans in South Africa Domestic T20.

2 Mumbai is the second team to successfully retain the title after CSK in 2010 and 2011.

3 Mumbai have now finished as winners in three separate seasons where they ended the league stage as top-placed team after 2017 and 2019. Rajasthan Royals are the only other side to have achieved the feat in 2008.

4-0 Delhi Capitals have been beaten by Mumbai four times this season - nine wickets, five wickets, 57 runs, five wickets respectively. Only two other teams have faced a similar fate in an IPL season previously - Chennai Super Kings against MI in 2019 and Sunrisers Hyderabad against CSK in 2018.

6 and 5 Rohit becomes the most-decorated player in IPL history with five wins as captain - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and six times as a player - 2009 for Deccan Chargers. This was also his 10th T20 final win as a player which is the most by an Indian cricketer.

7 Rohit has never lost a T20 final as a captain in his seven appearances - five finals in IPL (2013,2015,2017,2019,2020), one in Champions League T20 (2013) and one for India in Nidahas Trophy (2018).

15 players were used by Mumbai this season with Dhawal Kulkarni appearing in one game for rested Jasprit Bumrah and pace lineup being altered between Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson while spinner Jayant Yadav made two appearances. Three overseas players - Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan and S Rutherford - all failed to find a spot in the lineup. This is the least number of players used by an IPL-winning side.

1st Rohit becomes the first IPL captain to post two half-century scores in a final - 68 (vs DC) and 50 (vs CSK in 2015).

68 scored by Rohit on Tuesday is the second-highest score by an IPL skipper in the final, standing behind SRH skipper David Warner's 69 in 2016 final. He surpassed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer who scored 64 earlier in the evening.

15 Kieron Pollard went past compatriot Dwayne Bravo to become the player who has been part of most T20 finals. Seven of those for the West Indian has come for Mumbai Indians - five IPL finals and two in Champions League T20.

