IPL 2020, Final | DC are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians, feels Dominic Cork

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai Indians have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and it's something which Delhi Capitals have been trying to copy, says former England fast bowler Dominic Cork.

Delhi Capitals, in quest of their maiden Indian Premier League title, will lock horns with four-time champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"I think they (DC) are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians and why wouldn't you try and copy that because of the success it has had. It's slightly different. So, this isn't just a side that is built over two weeks, this is a progression of all-year-round advantages through fitness and physiotherapy," Cork said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"But I think what they are trying to do, under a coach, who has won the IPL in Ricky Ponting, is trying to put down that core of Indian young and exciting players - the captain, wicketkeeper, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant - and trying to add a little bit of flair with their overseas players," he added.

Before the season, DC traded New Zealand pacer Trent Boult to MI and brought in experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Look, losing Trent Boult, I think, wasn't the best decision that happened to them because of what he's been for Mumbai Indians. But what they added, is two express pace bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje," said Cork.

"Obviously, Ravi Ashwin, with all his experience as well, they have a nice blend of experience, but also, with their youth coming through. So, they are trying to copy Mumbai," he added.

Talking about Mumbai Indians who are seeking their fifth IPL crown, the 49-year-old said the defending champions have the "best squad" and have also got "every single piece of jigsaw sorted".

"When you look at what they (MI) have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads," said Cork.

"I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, its simple. Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good, and they have got some fantastic young players coming in - two I will name - Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar - two, that I think will play for India, definitely," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage