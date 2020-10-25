Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans troll Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter after defeat against Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab registered a sensational win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep the Play-off hopes alive. With the 12-run win, KXIP jumped to fifth on the points table. Chris Jordan was the star of the match for his team as he scalped three crucial wickets for KXIP while defending the target of 127. Jordan also took two crucial catches to put SRH on backfoot.

In the low-scoring thriller, SRH batsmen choked in the later stage of the innings and lost their last seven wickets for just 14 runs in Dubai. Chasing the target, Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow provided a great start with a 56-run stand in 6.2 overs, but after the skipper's departure, nothing went in SRH's favour.

Apart from Jordan, young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh also scalped three wickets for 23 runs in 3.5 overs. He also picked the wicket of Vijay Shankar, which completely turned the game in KXIP's favour.

Earlier, SRH bowlers responded impressively to their skipper David Warner's decision to field first, picking wickets at regular intervals to control the innings.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) all got starts but their innings never got going as they failed to grab the momentum.

Rashid Khan (2/14) then went through the defence of captain Rahul in the first ball off the next over as KXIP slumped to 66 for three. Boundaries and sixes were hard to come by and KXIP batsmen's struggle can be gauged from the fact they failed to find the fence for more than 11 overs, which was finally broken by Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over.

The fans on Twitter brutally trolled SRH after the humiliating defeat, while KXIP got praised for their sensational victory.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar this match: pic.twitter.com/fC7WMltc5d — Lalithhh (@Lalithhh22) October 24, 2020

Progression of KXIP team in their matches. #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/TzYD8mbPIJ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 24, 2020

