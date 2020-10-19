Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans troll Chennai Super Kings after 7-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler powered Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday in Abu Dhabi. With the two crucial points, Steve Smith's RR jumped to the fifth spot on the points table while CSK slipped to the bottom at eighth. Chasing a low target of 126, RR lose early wickets but Jos Buttler played a brilliant knock off 70 runs in 48 balls to led his team to a comfortable win with 15 balls to spare. Buttler's innings was laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Buttler shared a match-winning 98-run stand with skipper Smith, who played a second fiddle to him with 34-ball 26 runs.

Opting to bat, CSK never got going and lacked the firepower to put up a decent score after being reduced to 56 for four in 10 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK with a 30-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing in his 200th IPL game, made a run-a-ball 28 while adding 51 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jofra Archer (1/20) was terrific with the new ball but he would be disappointed with his outing on the field.

Besides Archer, the spin duo of Shreyas Gopal (1/14) and Rahul Tewatia (1/18) were economical in the middle overs, while young Kartik Tyagi (1/35) too was impressive.

Dhoni's decision to bat first backfired as RR picked up wickets at regular intervals to make life difficult for CSK.

The fans on Twitter trolled after another dismissal show in the tournament, while Buttler was hailed for his brilliant knock.

Me counting how many teams are above CSK in the points table. #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/YYGP5Kl3RW — Manya (@CSKian716) October 19, 2020

