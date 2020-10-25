IPL 2020 | Fans sticking to you through rough patch are true fans, blessed to have them: MS Dhoni

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Amid Chennai Super Kings' abysmal journey in the on-going IPL 2020, skipper MS Dhoni has expressed gratitude towards fans who've supported them through thick and thin. CSK were looked upon as one of the favourites to clinch the trophy this season. However, contrary to expectations, the three-time champions have looked out of rhythm this season and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The Yellow Army suffered their eighth defeat of the tournament when they lost against Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets on Friday. With just three wins in 11 games, CSK have undoubtedly failed to live up to their expectations this year.

Moreover, Dhoni's finishing skills and captaincy have also been under scrutiny in these trying times for the franchise. In 11 games so far, Dhoni has managed to put up just 180 runs, leading to many people questioning his ability to deliver with increasing age.

Dhoni, ahead of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, shared a message for 'real CSK fans' and thanked them for their support at a time when their team isn't doing well. According to the 39-year-old, it's the 'constructive criticism' from fans that really matters. Dhoni believes CSK are 'blessed' to have such fans to back them when things aren't going their way.

"Well the CSK fans have been great. I always say they are amongst the fan who understand their cricket. They are slightly different in that. Also, the fact when you go through a rough patch, the fans sticking to you are true fans.

Yes, it's not like they will not be disappointed, it's not like they won't criticise you but it's constructive criticism that really matters, MS Dhoni said in a video posted by CSK's official Twitter handle.

"I feel we are blessed to we have the kind of fans which we really want to have. Yes, they want us to be at the top throughout, yes they want us to keep doing well but when you are competing against the top 7-8 teams it's not always guaranteed thing that you will always win or always do well. At times you are not at your best, at times the conditions are not favouring you.

"That's the time when the team needs real support of the fans and I believe that's what the fans have shown. Irrespective of the result they are always with us. Irrespective of where we are playing, whom we are playing against, they have always been there. So, that's the good thing of having real fans, really understand the game of cricket and they are always there for you as a team," Dhoni added.

"We are blessed to have the kind of fans we really want to have!" 🦁💛



A #yellove'ly message filled with gratitude for all the Super Fans from #Thala @msdhoni. #WhistlePodu @GulfOilIndia @CSKFansOfficial pic.twitter.com/Cnst9XrZQI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2020

