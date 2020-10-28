IPL 2020: Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav after match-winning knock against Virat Kohli's RCB

Indian T20 League
Chasing a formidable target of 165, Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten 79 runs off 43 balls to power MI to a five-wicket win over RCB with 5 balls to spare. Surya's magnificent knock was laced by 10 fours and three sixes. 

New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 23:33 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday. With the win, MI hold their position on the top of the points table with 16 points in 12 games with healthy Net Run Rate of +1.18. 

Chasing a formidable target of 165, Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten 79 runs off 43 balls to power MI to a five-wicket win over RCB with 5 balls to spare. Surya's magnificent knock was laced by 10 fours and three sixes. 

Earlier, young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for six.

Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 12 fours and a six, added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (33).

However, the RCB then suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai roared back into the game with lead pacer Bumrah (3/14) doing the bulk of the damage.

Mumbai started the chase on a positive note with some cracking shots before Mohammed Siraj picked Quinton de Kock's wicket in the sixth over. After that Suryakumar came out to bat and took responsibility on his shoulders to take his team to the winning line in Rohit Sharma's absence. Surya shared crucial stands with Krunal and Hardik Pandya as he later hit the winning shot for his team.

The fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his ferocious show against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

