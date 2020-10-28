Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav after match-winning knock against Virat Kohli's RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday. With the win, MI hold their position on the top of the points table with 16 points in 12 games with healthy Net Run Rate of +1.18.

Chasing a formidable target of 165, Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten 79 runs off 43 balls to power MI to a five-wicket win over RCB with 5 balls to spare. Surya's magnificent knock was laced by 10 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for six.

Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 12 fours and a six, added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (33).

However, the RCB then suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai roared back into the game with lead pacer Bumrah (3/14) doing the bulk of the damage.

Mumbai started the chase on a positive note with some cracking shots before Mohammed Siraj picked Quinton de Kock's wicket in the sixth over. After that Suryakumar came out to bat and took responsibility on his shoulders to take his team to the winning line in Rohit Sharma's absence. Surya shared crucial stands with Krunal and Hardik Pandya as he later hit the winning shot for his team.

The fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his ferocious show against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This Game was an Answer to all those selectors 🔥 He is on a mission ❤️ My heart goes out to surya 💕 what a player 😢 #SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB @surya_14kumar ❤ pic.twitter.com/GOuAF6UQD6 — Peyarillan (@Peyarillan) October 28, 2020

I keep saying it, oh how I love watching this guy in full flow @surya_14kumar 🔥🔥🔥 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 28, 2020

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play😉.. well played @mipaltan @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2020

Mr 360 for india Surya Kumar Yadav 🔥

What a stunning shots by super ma#SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB @surya_14kumar @BCCI pic.twitter.com/tmQPjvr9A0 — MERUGU ARAVIND YADAV 😎 (@aravind_merugu) October 28, 2020

What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 28, 2020

