IPL 2020: Fans hail Mumbai Indians on Twitter after five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Defending champions Mumbai Indians registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. With the win, Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table as Delhi slipped to second. Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock slammed half-centuries as Mumbai chased down the formidable 163-run target with two balls to spare. Both Suryakumar and De Kock slammed 53 runs each.

Earlier, opted to bat first, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw early on 4, as became the victim of Trent Boult. While Ajinkya Rahane, who was playing the first game of IPL 2020, also departed early on 15 after a bright start. After that, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer shared an 85-run stand for the third wicket. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 69 runs off 52 balls laced by six fours and a six. Iyer also slammed 42 runs in 33 balls.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.

After the game, fans on Twitter hailed Mumbai Indians after another clinical performance in the tournament.

