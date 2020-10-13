Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans hail Chennai Super Kings after clinical 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings finally got back to winning ways with a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in Dubai on Tuesday. CSK produced an all-round performance to outclass David Warners's SRH. Chasing a formidable target, Kane Williamson scored 57 runs but he wasn't able to take his team to win line.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6. Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs. SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Sunrisers didn't start well in the chase as skipper David Warner departed on just 9 runs. After that Manish Pandey also returned to pavilion early courtesy Dwayne Bravo direct hit. Jonny Bairstow, who had a decent start, couldn't convert it into a big score and was castled by Ravindra Jadeja on 23.

Williamson was the lone warrior for SRH in the chase and slammed seven fours in his 39-ball 57 runs knock. Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma took two wickets apiece for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as Man of the Match for his quickfire cameo and the crucial wicket of Bairstow.

The CSK fans were elated on Twitter after the Yellow Army registered the win after back to back defeats in the tournament.

