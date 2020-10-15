Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans go berserk as Gayle storm blows RCB away in Sharjah

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in a must-win Indian Premier League match on Thursday. It was KXIP's second win the current edition of the tournament and interestingly both of them came against Virat Kohli's RCB. Chasing a formidable target of 172, KL Rahul (61 not out) and Chris Gayle (53) smashed fifties, while Mayank Agarwal too chipped in with a 25-ball 45 as KXIP scored 177 for two in 20 overs to record only their second win this season.

Rahul, who is the leads the orange cap race, slammed a four and 5 sixes in his 61-run innings. While Gayle also slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes in his first game of the season.

Earlier, opting to bat first, RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal (18) early with 38 runs on the scoreboard. Aaron Finch also failed to score big and was castled by Murugan Ashwin on 20.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 48 off 39 balls and was the highest run-scorer for his side as the decision of sending AB de Villiers at no. 6 backfired in RCB's favour. The former South Africa captain was dismissed on just 2. In the end, Chris Morris slammed 25 runs off 8 balls, which powered RCB to 171/6. For KXIP, Murugan Ashwin (2/23) and Mohammed Shami (2/45) did most of the damage.

The fans on Twitter went berserk as the Universe Boss gave some glimpse of Gayle storm in Sharjah in the convincing 8-wicket win. While RCB faced the heat from trollers after poor tactical decisions during the match.

